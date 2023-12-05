Chennai Floods: Aamir Khan rescued after being stuck for hours

Chennai: Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, on Tuesday, was rescued from a flooded location in Chennai following heavy floods in the city. The actor was spotted in a rescue boat alongside Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal and other individuals affected by the flooding.

Viral photos captured the moment as Aamir and Vishnu received assistance from rescue officers, later posing for pictures after reaching a safe location. For the unversed, Chennai is grappling with the destructive aftermath of Cyclone Michaung. The city is experiencing heavy rainfall triggered by the intense storm.

Vishnu Vishal shared the images on X, previously known as Twitter, expressing gratitude to the fire and rescue department for aiding those stranded in the floods. He acknowledged the ongoing rescue operations in Karapakkam, highlighting the commendable efforts of the Tamil Nadu government during such testing times.

The actor extended thanks to all administrative personnel working tirelessly to manage the challenging situation caused by the floods.

 “Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in Karapakkam. Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly,” Vishnu tweeted.

