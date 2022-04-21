Chennai man dies of seizures while in police custody, family refuses to believe

A 25-year-old man in Chennai, who was taken into police custody for possessing ganja on April 18 died the next day allegedly from seizures, a police official said.

The deceased – V Vignesh, a resident of Pattinapakkam – was detained by the Secretariat Colony police along with his friend Suresh on Monday night for allegedly possessing machetes and half a kg of ganja. They were put up at the station overnight for questioning.

According to police officials, on April 19, Tuesday, while having breakfast, Vignesh allegedly threw up and started having seizures. He was rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital where he died. The autopsy was done on April 20, a police official said.

However, relatives of Vignesh have alleged that he died due to custodial torture. Speaking to The News Minute, the family of Vignesh stated that he had no health problems. They said that they weren’t informed about his arrests or death and that they learned it from the media. When they reached the station, the police did not allow them to either see the body or take it for cremation.

At the KMCH mortuary Vinodh, the brother of Vignesh was more or less detained by the cops. He was not allowed to speak to the media.



The relatives of Vignesh were not allowed to see the body.



Cops were making arrangements for the funeral & the relatives were clueless. https://t.co/C9xzbUJ0Hv — Shabbir Ahmed (@Ahmedshabbir20) April 20, 2022

Vignesh’s brother Vinodh was not allowed to speak to the media by the cops. When The News Minute got access to speak to him, he said that he saw injuries on Vignesh’s face and arms.

Suresh has been produced before a magistrate and has been remanded in judicial custody.