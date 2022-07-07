Chennai Police asks Twitter user not to post images of beef; removes post after ire

The Chennai Police on Thursday asked people not to publish photographs of beef on Twitter. However, after numerous users questioned them, the Greater Chennai Police Twitter account was forced to take it down.

The issue arose after a Twitter user going by the handle Abubacker published a picture of a dish with the comment “beef curry.”

The post was immediately criticised by several accounts, sparking a discussion regarding whether or not to eat beef or pork.

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP), who intervened at this time, said, “Please avoid such posters.” The comment, however, came under fire for purported censorship on social media.