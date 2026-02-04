Chennai: Woman held for morphing ex-colleagues pictures using AI

Chennai: A woman was arrested for allegedly using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to morph photos of a former colleague and circulating them on social media as an act of revenge, Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing officials said on Wednesday, February 4.

The accused, a former employee of a Chennai-based firm, allegedly targeted a senior executive of the same company to settle a personal grudge.

According to a release from the Cyber Crime Wing Headquarters, the investigation was triggered by a complaint regarding the misuse of digital platforms to harass and defame the victim.

“The investigation established that the accused had deliberately misused social media platforms to threaten, harass, and publicly humiliate the victim as an act of revenge,” the police statement said.

The matter came to light on January 4, when several employees of the victim’s company received Instagram follow requests from unknown IDs. These accounts were found to be circulating objectionable and defamatory content, including morphed images of the victim created using various AI applications. The police noted that the images were downloaded from the official website of the company.

Technical analysis of digital footprints, social media activity, and IP logs led the State Cyber Crime Investigation Centre to the suspect. The accused has been remanded to judicial custody.

Director General of Police (Cyber Crime Wing), Sandeep Mittal, cautioned citizens to remain vigilant and use social media platforms responsibly. “Circulation of cyber harassment, online abusive and offensive content through social media is a punishable offence,” he stated in the advisory.

The public has been urged to safeguard personal data and report such incidents immediately through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) or by dialing the toll-free assistance number 1930.

The investigation was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police (Cyber Crime Wing) Adarsh Pachera, according to the statement.