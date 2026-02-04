Passengers left stranded as flight bound for Mumbai cancelled

Some of the passengers who had connecting flights from Mumbai to other destinations decided to book other flights on their own in order to continue their journey.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th February 2026 11:10 am IST
A flight landing on runway of airport.
Airplane

Chennai: Passengers were left stranded at the airport here as a private air carrier bound for Mumbai was cancelled ahead of its journey, airport authorities said on Wednesday, February 4.

Some of the passengers who had connecting flights from Mumbai to other destinations decided to book other flights on their own in order to continue their journey.

According to airport authorities, the passengers had come to the airport around 6 am on Wednesday to board the flight scheduled for departure at 8.45 am to Mumbai.

Add as a preferred source on Google

However, it was announced that the flight has been cancelled, they said.

According to the airline’s Wednesday flight status update, the Mumbai service has been cancelled. On the website, the private air carrier did not disclose the reason yet for the disruption in the service.

Since passengers were not aware of the development, they were left stranded at the airport and had to take up other alternative measures, sources in Airport said.

MS Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th February 2026 11:10 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button