Chetan Bhagat hints at title of next book

New Delhi: Bestselling author and motivational speaker Chetan Bhagat has teased potential titles for his next book, saying it could be titled “Chetan ki Chethana” or “Ek Tha Chetan”.

Bhagat, known for books such as “Five Point Someone”, “The 3 Mistakes of My Life”, and “2 States”, opened up about various aspects of his life on the “Bluntly Streaming” podcast by Sumedha.

In the recent episode of the podcast, the New Delhi-born writer spoke of his initial motivations for writing, revealing that his aspiration was not to change the world but to indulge in simple pleasures like treating his friends to pizzas and Hot Chocolate Fudge at Nirula’s, a popular local ice cream brand.

Also Read Bengal’s Raiganj to have maximum CAPF deployment in 2nd phase

Bhagat, an IIT-D and IIM-A graduate, admitted he turned to writing after a stint in investment banking, driven by the desire to earn enough money to support his lifestyle.

He, however, quit his job after a disappointing appraisal from a horrible boss and embarked on a new path as a writer.

Several of Bhagat’s books have served as inspiration for Hindi films, including “Kai Po Che” (“The 3 Mistakes of My Life”), “2 States” and “3 Idiots” (“Five Point Someone”).

The 49-year-old recounted that his first book — 2004’s “Five Point Someone” — materialised during a break from work, highlighting the transformative power of rejection and resilience in his life.

Bhagat also gave an insight into his strained relationship with his father, drawing parallels with his 2009 book “2 States”. He expressed gratitude for the support of his partner, Anusha Suryanarayan, acknowledging the complexities of love and commitment in modern relationships.

According to a press release, “Bluntly Streaming”, a witty and candid show by Sumedha Malhotra, is currently available on all major video and audio streaming platforms, offering audiences an engaging and insightful exploration of the human experience through the lens of one of India’s most beloved authors.