Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals, including 4 involved in Jun 23 IED blast, held

Sukma: Nine Naxalites, including four allegedly involved in blowing up a mini-truck with an IED resulting in the death of two CRPF CoBRA personnel last month, were arrested from two places in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said on Monday.

The four involved in the blast incident were apprehended on Sunday by a joint team of police, CRPF’s 150th battalion and the 201st unit of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA, an elite unit of CRPF) from the forests between Timmapuram and Tekalgudam villages under Jagargunda police station area, Sukma Superintendent of Police Kiran Chavan said in a statement.

Also Read 6 Naxals held for causing IED attack in Sukma that killed 2 CoBRA members

Kunjam Rama (35), Barse Bichchem (40) are members of DAKMS (Dandakaranya Adivasi Kisan Majdoor Sangthan), which is a frontal wing of the Maoists, while Kunajm Joga (22) and Kunjam Bheema (21) are militia members, he said.

The four were allegedly part of the Naxalite group that blew up a truck carrying rations for security personnel near Timmapuram village between Silger and Tekalgudem camps killing constable Shailendra (29) and driver Vishnu R (35) of CoBRA’s 201st battalion on June 23, he said.

With this, 10 Naxalites have so far been arrested in connection with the June 23 IED blast, as per police.

In a separate incident, five Naxalites were nabbed from the forest of Gondpalli village under Jagargunda police station limits when a joint team of District Reserve Guard and local police was out on a search operation on Sunday, Chavan said.

The five were allegedly involved in an attack on a police team in Jagargunda area on April 6 this year, he added.