Chhattisgarh: Christian youth assaulted, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

Rajpur: A Christian youth in Chhattisgarh‘s Janjgir-Champa district was allegedly assaulted by a group of Hindutva men who forced him to chant religious slogans.

A video of the incident surfaced on social media on Wednesday, March 18.

A Hindutva man can be seen grabbing the youth by the collar as he says, “Samaj raha hai? Bol Jai Shri Ram (Can you understand? Say Jai Shri Ram).”

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While he meekly repeats the slogan under pressure from the members surrounding him, the Hindutva man leading the group continues to slap him.

A Christian youth in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district was allegedly assaulted by a group of Hindutva men who forced him to chant religious slogans.



The Hindutva man can be seen grabbing the youth's collar and demanding to chant religious slogans. pic.twitter.com/w8VUk9TQM8 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 18, 2026

At the time of publishing, the Champa police told Siasat.com that they were unaware of the incident and that it had not yet been reported.

Attacks against Christians have seen a sharp increase across India as Hindutva groups target the religious minority, often citing ‘illegal conversion’ as a reason.