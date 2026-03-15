Mob attacks 14 people having iftar at Pune tourist spot, 150 booked

A group of 14 Muslims was allegedly attacked by a mob at Bopdeo Ghat, a popular tourist destination in Pune‘s Bhiwari area, on the evening of March 13 while they were in the middle of breaking their fast, leaving at least 11 of them injured.

The Saswad Police registered a case against 150 people in connection with the incident.

According to Saswad Police Sub-Inspector Kumar Kadam, the trouble began when the group sat down for iftar at the ghat. Some locals objected to this and attempted to stop them. What started as a verbal argument quickly escalated into a physical assault on the group.

“Some locals tried to stop them from having iftar, which led to an argument and then a physical assault,” Kadam told Siasat.com.

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Based on statements recorded from four of the victims, police have filed a case under sections 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and 190 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 135 of the Bombay Police Act.

Between seven and eight suspects have been detained so far, and the investigation is ongoing, the SI said.

Kadam added that the charges could be revised as more victim statements are recorded and as the probe progresses. Police are currently examining closed circuit television (CCTV) camera footage from the area to piece together a clearer picture of exactly what transpired that evening.