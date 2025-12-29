Chhattisgarh: ED conducts raids in Bharatmala project land acquisition case

The case pertains to alleged irregularities in the payment of compensation for the acquisition of land for the Raipur-Vishakhapatnam economic corridor under the Bharatmala Project.

Published: 29th December 2025 10:50 am IST
Raipur: The Enforcement Directorate on Monday raided multiple locations in Chhattisgarh as part of an investigation into alleged irregularities in the payment of land acquisition compensation for a Bharatmala project road between Raipur and Vishakapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, official sources said.

At least nine premises in the state capital, Raipur, and Mahasamund are being searched, they said.

Premises linked to individuals like Harmit Singh Khanuja, his alleged associates, some government officials and landowners are being covered as part of the operation, the officials said.

The ‘Bharatmala Pariyojana’ envisages the development of about 26,000 km of economic corridors, which, along with the Golden Quadrilateral and North-South and East-West Corridors, are expected to carry the majority of the freight traffic on roads.

Press Trust of India

