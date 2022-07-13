Chhattisgarh: hyenas kill 13 goats in Durg district

Durg: As many as 13 goats were killed in an attack by hyenas in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Durg district, an official said on Wednesday.

It was the first such attack reported in the area, said Divisional Forest Officer Shashi Kumar.

A pack of hyenas attacked the goats tethered in a vegetable farm of Swami Nishad at Raunda village in Dhamdha area late Tuesday night, he said.

Hearing the goats’ bleating, some locals rushed to the farm and chased the hyenas away, he added. While 13 animals died, eight others were badly injured in the attack.

“This was the first incident of attack by hyenas seen in the area and villagers have been advised to remain alert, Kumar said.

The goats’ owner will be paid compensation as per the rules, he added.

