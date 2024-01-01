Chhattisgarh: Infant killed, mother and 2 jawan hurt in encounter with Naxals

A six-month-old girl was killed and her mother was hurt in crossfire during an encounter between security forces and Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, police said. Two District Reserve Group (DRG) jawan were also injured, police said.

The gunfight took place at 5 pm in a forest near Mutvandi village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Gangaloor police station limits.

According to officials, a DRG team was out on an anti-Naxal operation when it came under attack, ensuing a feirce gunfight.

While the infant died in the firing, her mother and two injured jawans were rushed to hospital. As per latest reports, CRPF and DRG personnel were engaged in the gunfight as the the encounter was still underway.

