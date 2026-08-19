Chhattisgarh: Minor raped by father; fake papers used for delivery

Raipur: A minor girl was allegedly repeatedly raped and impregnated by her father, who later arranged her delivery at a hospital by using forged documents to show her as an adult and married, in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, police said on Wednesday, August 19.

The newborn son of the 16-year-old girl, who had also allegedly been forced to undergo an abortion on one occasion, was later sold to another person, they said.

After the matter came to light on Monday, eight persons, including the teenager’s father, aunt and a nurse, have so far been arrested in connection with the case, they said.

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The alleged abuse began in 2023 after the minor’s mother separated from her husband, leaving their three daughters with him, a police official said.

According to the complaint, the 38-year-old father allegedly raped the girl, the eldest of the three sisters, at the house of a relative within the jurisdiction of the New Rajendra Nagar police station in 2023 and threatened to kill her if she disclosed the incident to anyone.

The accused allegedly continued sexually abusing her, following which she became pregnant, the official said.

When the girl told her aunt (father’s sister) about the pregnancy, the aunt informed the accused. He assaulted the girl, got abortion pills with the help of the aunt and forced his daughter to consume the medicine, resulting in a miscarriage, the official said.

The man allegedly continued to abuse her, and she again got pregnant in 2025, following which he took her to the house of a nurse identified as Varsha Mandal, the official said.

Mandal sent the girl to the house of her acquaintance Geeta Rai, also a nurse, where the survivor stayed for around two months, he said.

Rai allegedly concealed the girl’s age, portrayed her as an adult and married, and got her admitted to a private hospital in Raipur’s Dangania area using forged documents, including a fake Aadhaar card, the official said.

The girl subsequently gave birth to a baby boy through a surgical procedure. After the delivery, the newborn was allegedly sold to another person by the doctor, the girl’s father and other accused persons, he said.

She was then kept at Rai’s house for around 15 days after the delivery and was subsequently taken back home by her father, the official said.

The survivor later managed to contact her mother through social media and narrated her ordeal. Her mother accompanied her to the police station on Monday, following which a complaint was lodged, police said.

A case has been registered at New Rajendra Nagar police station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including those relating to rape, forgery, criminal intimidation, causing hurt, acts intended to cause or prevent miscarriage and common intention.

Sections under the stringent POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act have also been invoked, he said.

Those arrested include the teenager’s father and paternal aunt, Rohit Kumar Rai (35), his wife Yogita Rai alias Geeta (32), Saheb Mandal (42), a supervisor at a private hospital, his wife Varsha Mandal (34), a man who allegedly purchased the newborn and another woman, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.