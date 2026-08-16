Three arrested as Hyderabad police busts Mephentermine racket

The accused were allegedly procuring the drug through an online marketplace and selling it without authorisation.

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Three arrested as Hyderabad police busts Mephentermine racket
The syringes and vials seized from the accused.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City Police Task Force has busted an illegal racket involving the possession and sale of Mephentermine injections in Falaknuma and arrested three persons. The accused were allegedly procuring the drug through an online marketplace and selling it without authorisation.

Police seized 110 vials of Mephentermine Sulphate and 25 syringes during the operation. The total value of the seized material is estimated at around Rs 6 lakh.

Acting on a tip-off, the Task Force on Saturday, August 15, apprehended 23-year-old Mohammad Aejaz at Nawab Saheb Kunta, Falaknuma, for illegally selling and peddling methylphosphonate sulphate injections.

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During interrogation, Aejaz allegedly disclosed that he had procured the injections from Mohd. Saif Khan, who was supplying them on the instructions of Mohammed Zuber, aka Zubair.

Zubair was allegedly procuring them from an online marketplace. The products were delivered to him through a third-party courier service. He was allegedly purchasing a pack of 30 injections for approximately Rs 5,000 and selling each for around Rs 1,000, thereby earning substantial illegal profits.

A case has been registered under Sections 318(4) (cheating), 278 (selling a drug under the guise of another medicine), and 152 (multiple people guilty of a joint act) read with 3 (5) (each held equally guilty) of BNS and Sec 18(c) (manufacturing drugs without a licence) read with 27 (b)(ii) (punishment for the same) of the Drugs and Cosmetics (DC) Act.

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Of the three men arrested, Aejaz was involved in five other cases, and Zubair has one case under his name. One man, Shubham Rajput, is still absconding.

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