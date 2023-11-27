Chhattisgarh: Naxalites torch 14 machinery in Dantewada, no casualties

Around 40 to 50 unidentified people reached the spot and set ablaze 14 vehicles and machines, including trucks, poclain and earth moving machines

Published: 27th November 2023
Charred vehicles in Dantewada

Dantewada: Suspected naxalites set afire at least 14 vehicles and machines engaged in construction works in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district on Monday, police said.

No person was reported to be injured in the incident, which took place at around 1.30 am at Bangali camp under Bhansi police station limits, a senior police official said.

As per eyewitnesses, 40 to 50 unidentified people, clad as civilians and a few of them armed, reached the spot and set ablaze 14 vehicles and machines, including trucks, poclain and earth moving machines, parked there, he said.

While 13 vehicles and machines, belonging to a private construction firm, were engaged in road construction between Dantewada and Bacheli, a water tanker was engaged in railway works, he said.

Soon after being alerted, a police team led by Bhansi station house officer went to the spot, he said.

“Prima facie it seems to be the handiwork of Naxalites and search operation is underway in the area to trace the culprits,” the official said.

Naxalites have frequently tried to disrupt road construction works in the Bastar division, which consists of seven districts in Dantewada, by launching attacks on security forces and damaging roads, vehicles and machines used in the work.

