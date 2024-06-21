Chhattisgarh: NIA charge sheet against 4 naxals, for killing man

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a charge sheet against four accused, including a juvenile, in a case related to the abduction and killing of a person in Chhattisgarh by armed cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist).

Kishan Kursam was kidnapped and killed by CPI (Maoist) cadres who attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. The body was thrown on the Gorna-Mankeli road near Padiyapara in December 2023, a statement by the NIA said.

In the charge sheet, NIA named Guddu Kursam alias Vishnu Kursam, Dula Kursam and Sunil Mandvi alias Hunga Mandvi and a juvenile, all hailing from Bijapur district.

They have been charge-sheeted under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the probe agency said.

“The NIA on Friday charge-sheeted four accused, including a juvenile, in a case relating to the abduction and killing of a Gopniya Sainik in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh, by cadres of the banned CPI (Maoist),” it said.

NIA investigations revealed that Guddu Kursam is a member of CPI (Maoist) and also President of “Moolwasi Bachav Manch”, a frontal organisation of the proscribed naxal outfit, Gangloor Area Committee, Bijapur.

Dula Kursam is also a member of “Moolwasi Bachav Manch” and Sunil Mandvi is the vice president of the Gram Raksha Dal militia as well as a member of “Chetna Natya Manch”, the statement said.

“They had conspired, kidnapped and murdered Gopniya Sainik Kishan Kursam alias Chhotu Kursam with help of other cadres of CPI (Maoist), NIA had found,” it added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.