Chhattisgarh: Nine Christians injured after attacked by Hindutva mob

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 24th November 2022 5:38 pm IST
Representative Image

Nine Christians were reportedly attacked by Hindutva goons in Kosalnar village in Chhattisgarh during a Sunday service meet.

It is alleged that the Hindutva goons surrounded the church where the service was taking place. They threatened the pastor and his brother to come out.

The pastor, a former Hindu, had recently converted to Christianity in 2013 and had seen been practicing and evangelizing since, as reported by Maktoob.

When both of them came out, the Hindutva mob attacked them with clubs accusing them of abandoning the Hindu faith.

They then entered the church and beat people who had gathered for the service. Some of them received serious injuries and were immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Chhattisgarh is one of the many states that has implemented anti-conversion laws.

 

