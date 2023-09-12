Chhattisgarh: Private hostel staff booked for sexual harassment of minor girls

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th September 2023 10:06 pm IST
Representative Image

Raipur: Chhattisgarh police have booked the superintendent and warden of a private hostel on charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for mental and sexual harassment of minor girls.

The police said the action followed a complaint registered by a group of girls staying at the hostel on Tuesday. The hostel houses more than 30 girls.

The girls told the police that they were mentally and physically harassed by the accused. The girls also alleged that they were forced to indulge in obscene talks and even outsiders were allowed to enter the hostel rooms.

According to the complaint, the hostel superintendent and warden have been sexually harassing minor girls for a long time, threatening them with dire consequences.

ASP D.S. Patel said the hostel is run by an NGO and it houses nearly 32 girls studying in classes up to XII.

Patel also said that the accused have been arrested and the Women and Child Welfare Department has been informed about the incident.

After the matter came to light, members of right wing groups — VHP and Bajrang Dal — staged demonstrations outside the hostel demanding immediate action against the accused.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
