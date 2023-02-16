Chhattisgarh top cop requests NIA to probe killings of BJP workers by Naxalites

Raipur: The Chhattisgarh Director General of Police (DGP) has written to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) requesting it to probe the killings of three persons associated with the BJP in the Naxalite-affected Bastar region, an official said on Thursday.

DGP Ashok Juneja wrote in the letter that the Naxalites were frustrated due to the continuous shrinking of their strongholds in Bastar, and therefore they were targeting public representatives and common people.

Joint efforts of the central paramilitary forces and state police have resulted in major breakthroughs towards final eradication of Naxalism, the public relations department official quoted the DGP as stating.

Neelkanth Kakem, chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Awapalli mandal unit in Bijapur district, was hacked to death by suspected Naxalites on February 5.

Sagar Sahu, vice president of the Narayanpur district BJP unit, was shot dead by suspected Naxalites last Friday.

Former sarpanch Ramdhar Alami, a resident of village Hitameta, was murdered by suspected Naxalites in Dantewada district last Saturday.