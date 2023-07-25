Chhattisgarh’s tribal community imposes Rs 1L fine on inter-caste marriages

Tribal communities in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur district issued a diktat to young men and women imposing fines and family ostracization if they elope and marry outside their castes or religions.

Ironically, the diktat is more applicable to girls than boys. If a girl has eloped with a person outside her community, her family would have to pay a fine of Rs 1 lakh. If the family fails or refuses to pay, they will be ostracised.

The decision was taken by Sarv Adivasi Samaj (an umbrella body of tribal communities). Its vice president Anita Kureti defended the decision saying young people, especially women, lose touch with their culture and roots after marrying outside the community.

“It is a damage-control exercise. Many young men and women are increasingly getting misguided after their marriage to other castes,” she asserted adding, such marriages often lead to tension between tribals and non-tribal communities.

However, rationalist and recipient of the national award for promoting scientific temper Dr Dinesh Mishra disapproved of the decision. “Every citizen has the constitutional right to marry off his/her/theirs choice. Such decisions demote progress. Nothing good will come out of it,” he opined.