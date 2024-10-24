Chhota Rajan: From ticket seller to underworld don, now jailed in Tihar

Chhota Rajan, the dreaded gangster, was recently granted bail by the Bombay High Court in connection with the murder of hotelier Jaya Shetty in 2001. He, however, continues to remain in jail in connection with other criminal cases.

Who is Chhota Rajan?

Chhota Rajan

Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje alias Chhota Rajan was born on January 13, 1957, in Tilaknagar area of Chembur, Bombay (now Mumbai). He started as a cinema ticket seller and was involved in petty crimes in Chembur. In the 1980s, he met Bada Rajan and learnt the tricks and trade of black marketing under his wings.

After the death of Bada Rajan, Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje was crowned Chhota Rajan by the gang members.

Chhota Rajan and D-Company

Dawood Ibrahim (left) and Rajan (right)

During the 1990s, Rajan worked closely with notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his D-Company syndicate. Their partnership was short-lived after the 1993 Bombay bombings. Rajan fled to Dubai and became a rival to Dawood.

Over the years, Dawood and Rajan gang members indulged in violence leading to murders. It is alleged that Rajan gave tipoffs to India’s research and analysis wing (RAW) about Dawood’s syndicate across the globe.

Assassination attempt and subsequent arrest

In 2000, Dawood attempted to murder Chhota Rajan who was residing in a hotel in Bangkok. Dawood’s trusted aid Chhota Shakeel led the attack. While Rajan narrowly escaped with multiple injuries, his hitman Rohit Varma and his wife were killed.

For 15 years, Rajan eluded capture by Dawood’s men until in 2015, he was found to be living in Newcastle, Australia, leading to another assassination attempt.

The same year, Rajan was arrested in Bali and subsequently returned to India.

Upon his arrival, Rajan reportedly kissed the ground at Delhi airport, a gesture of gratitude for his return to his homeland, before being swiftly taken to Tihar Jail.

Jaya Shetty murder trial and other convictions

Since his deportation to India, Rajan has faced several trials. On May 30 this year, the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) found Rajan guilty of the murder of Mumbai-based hotelier Jaya Shetty and awarded rigorous life imprisonment. However, on October 23, the Bombay High Court suspended his life sentence in the case and granted him bail.

Chhota Rajan was also convicted and landed life imprisonment in relation to the murder of journalist J Dey on May 2, 2018. Despite his imprisonment, Rajan remains a prominent figure in India’s organized crime history.