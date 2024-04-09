Chicken prices surge in Hyderabad ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr

Hyderabad: The increasing prices of chicken are sure to impact Eid ul Fitr budgets for families in the city as the cost of poultry has seen a significant increase in the past fortnight.

On Monday, live chicken was priced between Rs. 105 and Rs. 115 a kg, and skinless meat was sold for Rs. 290 a kilogram, and boneless for Rs. 400 a kilogram in the retail market.

Traders attribute the increase in sales to the summer months when the mortality rate of the chicken is high, and only big poultry farmers show courage to rear the chicken and do business. Small and medium farmers stay away from the activity to avoid losses.

Farmers point out that chickens, unable to tolerate the heat, die in huge numbers causing losses to the farmers. A week ago, the price of a kilogram of chicken meat was between Rs.180 to Rs.220.

Mohd Ghalib Saif, a poultry shop owner, said the price increase is attributed to summer by the poultry farmers and supply agents. “In summer, the price rise is common due to low supply of the birds. This year, the price increased a bit early,” he told.

The farmers engaged in poultry business on a large scale grow chickens by taking special precautions including arranging air coolers and other measures. “All cannot afford it due to the big expenditure involved,” said Kishan Kumar, a farm manager at a farm at Shadnagar.

The soaring prices of chicken are giving people jitters. Thanks to high demand and low supply, there has been a drastic increase in prices this month. On Sunday, live chicken was priced between Rs. 115 and Rs. 125 a kg, whereas a month ago it hovered between Rs. 70 and Rs. 80.

With scores of weddings lined up this month and after Eid ul Fitr, the escalating prices of chicken have dealt a body blow to people, forcing them to cut down the menu. Food caterers increased their rates and attributed it to the rise in prices of chicken. The price will still soar if the heat conditions continue to prevail. A fall will be seen only in the first week of July.