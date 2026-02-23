‘Chicken war’ breaks out among first-year students of Kakatiya University

Hyderabad: Mess food is never the favourite among hostel students, especially when you are studying first year.

From mum’s cuisine, peppered with the right amount of salt, to suddenly food with none, it is once in a blue moon that hostel chefs decide to cook up a good menu.

So when first-year MBA and Economics students of Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda were asked to share leftover chicken, a complete pandemonium descended.

A routine dinner spiralled into a full-blown brawl when students clashed over a few chicken pieces, attacking each other with sticks, turning the hostel into a full-throttle war zone.

What began as sharing is caring ended with sticks and swearing.