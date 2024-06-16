Chidambaram says BJP, AIADMK fighting TN bypoll through ‘proxy’

Published: 16th June 2024
Chennai: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday alleged the BJP and AIADMK are fighting the July 10 Vikravandi bypoll through ‘proxy’ PMK and that the INDIA bloc must ensure a resounding victory of the DMK candidate.

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu’s main opposition AIADMK for boycotting the bypoll, Chidambaram, in a post on X, said: “AIADMK’s decision to boycott the Vikravandi by-election is clear evidence that it has received instructions from the ‘top’ to facilitate the electoral chances of the NDA candidate (PMK). Both BJP and AIADMK are fighting the battle through a proxy (PMK). The I.N.D.I.A. bloc must ensure the resounding victory of the DMK candidate.”

Tamil Nadu’s principal opposition party, AIADMK, on June 15 announced a boycott of the bypoll to the Vikravandi Assembly constituency, alleging the ruling DMK will unleash ‘violence’ and not allow people to vote ‘independently.’ Pattali Makkal Katchi, a constituent of the BJP-led NDA in Tamil Nadu announced on Saturday that the party’s vice-president C Anbumani, will contest the Vikravandi bypoll. Ahead of the others, the DMK had announced its candidate Anniyur Siva for the bypoll.

