Chidambaram wishes Thangam Thenarasu on becoming TN finance minister

Chennai: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister, P. Chidambaram on Thursday congratulated Tamil Nadu Minister Thangam Thenarasu on getting the Finance portfolio.

In a statement, the veteran leader said: “Congratulations to Thangam Thenarasu on his appointment as Finance Minister of Tamil Nadu. I wish Tamil Nadu further development under his new role, and also congratulations to TRB Rajaa on his becoming the industries minister of the state.”

It may be noted that subsequent to TRB Rajaa swearing in as minister, the Tamil Nadu government issued a statement regarding changes in the portfolios of five ministers.

High-profile finance minister of Tamil Nadu, PTR Thiagarajan, was divested of his portfolio, and state Industries minister, Thangam Thenarasu, became the new Finance minister.

Mano Thiagarajan was allocated the Diary development minister portfolio which was held by S.A. Nasser, who was dropped.