Chief Election Commissioner arrives in Hyderabad

Gyanesh Kumar is scheduled to interact with Telangana Booth Level Officers

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.

Hyderabad: The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar, arrived in Hyderabad on Friday, December 17, on a three-day visit.

Kumar landed in Hyderabad at noon to undertake official engagements, including interacting with Booth Level Officers (BLO) of the state at Ravindra Bharathi auditorium. He will also visit prominent heritage and public landmarks.

Later in the evening, the CEC will proceed to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh, which will be religious and devotional in nature, with no official or administrative engagements scheduled during the time.

