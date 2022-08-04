Chief Justice Ramana requested by Law Minister to nominate successor

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, who is set to demit office on August 26 on superannuation, on Wednesday received a communication from the Law and Justice Minister to nominate his successor.

A communication from the apex court said: “Today (03.08.2022) at 2130 hrs, the Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication dated 03.08.2022 from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor.”

Justice U.U. Lalit, who is the seniormost judge in the Supreme Court, is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India. Appointed to the apex top court directly from the Bar, he would be having a short tenure of less than three months, as the Chief Justice of India as he is set retire on November 8.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks recommendation from the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor. Usually, the recommendation is sought within a month of the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice of India.