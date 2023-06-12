Child dies on Turkish Airlines flight after emergency landing in Budapest

The boy could not be saved despite all the interventions. 

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th June 2023 4:58 pm IST
11-yr-old boy dies after Turkish Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Budapest
Turkish Airlines

An 11-year-old boy onboard a Turkish Airlines (THY) flight from Istanbul to New York City died after his plane made an emergency landing in Budapest on Sunday morning, local media reported.

Budapest International Airport officials in a statement said that flight TK003 bound for JFK took off from Istanbul, Turkey at 8:56 am local time before quickly diverting to Hungary after the boy lost consciousness.

Also Read
UAE: Muslim expats can sponsor 2 wives at same time; Here’s all you need to know

The plane made an emergency landing in Budapest at 10:30 pm, where the boy and his family were rushed to hospital by ambulance.

MS Education Academy

However, the boy could not be saved despite all the interventions. 

“Despite the rapid and professional intervention, unfortunately, his life could not be saved. The aircraft continued its journey to its original destination,” The Newyork Post quoted a spokesperson from the airport.

The cause of the boy’s death has not yet been announced by officials.

The THY flight departed from Budapest to New York at 2 pm.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 12th June 2023 4:58 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button