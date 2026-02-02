Child dies, three family members injured in Vikarabad road accident

A child died while three other family members got injured in a road accident in Vikarabad on Monday, February 2.

According to the Vikarabad police, a man, Lalliah, along with his son Hrithik was going on his bike, and his wife Meghana and daughter Rishika were following on a scooty. The four had gone to the house of their relative at Parigi and were returning to their house at Kondapur village, Dharur mandal.

On the way near Manikeshwara temple, a lorry rammed into a tree at high speed. The tree got uprooted and fell on Lalliah, Hrithik, Meghana and Rishika. Hrithik died on the spot, while the remaining three people suffered injuries, said an official of Vikarabad police.

The truck driver also suffered minor injuries. A case has been booked.