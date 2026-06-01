Child found injured beside parents killed in drone strike in South Lebanon

Beirut: A child was wounded after an Israeli drone strike reportedly targeted a motorcycle in southern Lebanon, killing both parents, according to reports and footage shared online.

The attack took place on Sunday, May 31, in Adoussiyeh, near the Ghaziyeh area between the coastal cities of Sidon and Tyre. Images and videos circulating on social media showed the injured child at the scene following the strike.

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In a post on X, Lebanese journalist Hadi Hoteit shared footage from the aftermath of the strike, saying it took place in an area where residents had not expected to be directly affected by the conflict.

Watch the video here

The incident occurred amid continuing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah despite a US-mediated ceasefire agreement that took effect in April and was later extended following indirect negotiations. While the truce was intended to reduce violence along the border, both sides have continued to accuse each other of violations.

On Monday, June 1, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered strikes on targets in Beirut’s southern suburbs, an area regarded as a Hezbollah stronghold. In a statement, his office said the operation was launched in response to what Israel described as repeated ceasefire breaches and attacks against its communities.

בעקבות ההפרות החוזרות ונשנות של הפסקת האש בלבנון על ידי ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה והמתקפות נגד ערינו ואזרחינו, הוריתי לצה״ל יחד עם שר הביטחון ישראל כ"ץ לתקוף מטרות טרור ברובע הדאחייה בביירות — Benjamin Netanyahu – בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) June 1, 2026

Cross-border violence has persisted in recent weeks, with Hezbollah increasingly deploying drones and Israel carrying out air strikes across parts of Lebanon. The conflict has displaced more than 1.2 million people, according to Lebanese authorities.

Official figures released by the Lebanese government indicate that more than 3,400 people have been killed since the latest escalation began in March. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to preserve the ceasefire, concerns remain over the possibility of a broader regional confrontation as military operations continue on both sides of the border.