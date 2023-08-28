Child marriages rise in Maha post COVID lockdown, says women’s panel chief

Latur: Maharashtra Women’s Commission chief Rupali Chakankar on Monday said the number of child marriages in the state had increased after lockdown was imposed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing a press conference here, Chakankar said 37 child marriages were stopped in Latur alone, and cases were registered in connection with two of these incidents.

Chakankar, however, did not give figures or a timeframe in connection with her statement on child marriages increasing in Maharashtra. The gram sabhas must pass resolutions to strictly curb child marriages and action must be taken against all those involved, including units that print wedding invites for them, the Nationalist Congress Party leader said. She claimed the advent of mobile phones and other forms of technology had created a “communication gap” between parents and children, which may be resulting in girls falling in love and eloping.

The police’s ‘Damini squad’ must interact more with girls to protect them, she added.

“Some 18,000 complaints from 28 districts have been resolved by the commission under the Mahila Aayog Aplya Dari initiative. On Monday, we received 93 complaints in Latur and three panels will work towards solving them speedily,” she said.

