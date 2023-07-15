Childhood photos of 12 Tollywood actors: Prabhas to Samantha

Hyderabad: With its mesmerizing blockbusters, the South Indian film industry has become a global sensation. Fans are interested in the personal lives of its celebrities in addition to their on-screen talent.

They eagerly explore the endearing aspects of their favourite stars’ lives, from childhood memories to family bonds.

In this write-up, let’s have a look at the adorable old photographs of some of the most prominent names in South Indian cinema. Scroll down to check and some photos may surprise you.

1. Allu Arjun

The popular actor Allu Arjun has won many hearts with his outstanding performances in Tollywood films.

His most recent blockbuster film, “Pushpa: The Rise,” has received widespread acclaim. Explore Allu Arjun’s childhood photos to see his irresistible cuteness from a young age.

2. Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan, the daughter of legendary actor Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika, has established herself as a versatile actress in the industry. Shruti began her career as a child artist in the film “Hey Ram,” and she has a special bond with her father. Take a look at the photographs of their heartwarming childhood memories.

3. Mahesh Babu

The South Indian film industry’s heartthrob, Mahesh Babu, has captured hearts from a young age. The superstar, who made his debut as a child artist in the film “Needa” at the age of four, has since become a sought-after actor, delivering blockbuster after blockbuster. Explore some previously unseen childhood photos of the charismatic actor.

4. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde began her career as a model and later moved into acting. She is known for her stunning acting abilities and impeccable fashion sense. Pooja Hegde’s striking looks have captivated hearts since she was a child.

5. Trisha Krishnan

With a career spanning more than two decades and over 55 films to her credit, Trisha Krishnan is admired for her exceptional acting abilities and graceful demeanour. Through her adorable childhood photos, you can experience Trisha’s charm and sassy attitude.

6. Keerthy Suresh

The stunning actress Keerthy Suresh began her acting career as a child artist before making her lead debut. Her performance in the film “Mahanati” as legendary actress Savitri received critical acclaim and accolades.

7. Anushka Shetty

Anushka Shetty, one of South India’s biggest stars, chose the screen name “Anushka” for its audience appeal. Anushka’s journey has been incredible, from her debut film “Super” in 2005 to her remarkable performances in big-budget films. Explore her childhood photos to see the killer looks she had from a young age.

8. Ram Charan

Ram Charan has made a name for himself in the film industry as the son of Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi. With such a large fan base, every glimpse into his personal life is treasured by his fans all over the world. View Ram Charan’s childhood photos to get a sense of his captivating persona.

9. Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna, also known as the National Crush, is well-known for her adorable smile and humble demeanour. Her breakout performance in the smash hit film “Pushpa: The Rise” catapulted her to stardom. Rashmika Mandanna’s adorable childhood photos will make you smile.

10. Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a well-known South Indian actress, has won hearts with her versatile acting abilities. Her appearance in the web series “Family Man 2” boosted her popularity even more. Views from Samantha’s life reveal her impeccable style, fitness regimen, and quirky fashion choices.

11. Prabhas

Prabhas has won the hearts of audiences all over India with his simplicity and positive attitude. He began his acting career in 2002 and rose to fame with his role in “Baahubali.” Take a look at Prabhas’ childhood photo and follow him on his journey to stardom.

12. Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda, regarded as one of the best actors in Tollywood, has captivated audiences with his outstanding performances. The success of his film “Arjun Reddy” catapulted him to new heights, and he recently made his Bollywood debut.