Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia awards UoH Rs 1.5 cr grant

Hyderabad: The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, USA, funded by the GATES Foundation has awarded Professor Naresh Babu Sepuri’s laboratory at the Department of Biochemistry, School of Life Sciences at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) a grant of Rs 1.5 crore.

The grant has been awarded for a project that aims to understand the mitochondrial DNA haplogroup variation to Covid19 severity.

The project is a collaboration between Prof. Douglas C Wallace, Center for Mitochondrial and Epigenomic Medicine at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; the University of Hyderabad; and the North Western University, South Africa.

The university has received USD 86,250 (Rs 71 lakhs) as a part of the first-year grant, of a total of USD 172,000 (Rs 1.5 cr), for a period of two years,

“I am elated at the University of Hyderabad being part of a global collaborative project for the path-breaking research with the objective to arrest the spread and reduce the severity of Covid-19 infection,” said Vice Chancellor Prof. B J Rao.