Chile President elect chooses women, student leaders in Cabinet

Santiago: Chile’s president-elect, Gabriel Boric on January 21 announced his first cabinet consisting a majority of female ministers and former student leaders

Elected at the age of 35 years, Boric will be the youngest President of Chile. He has chosen a diverse cabinet in which seven members are in their 30s, and the average age is 49. The newly formed cabinet consists of Communist Party legislator Camila Vallejo, a former student leader who is chosen as the spokesperson of the government.

Dr Izkia Sichez is a prominent doctor who was acknowledged for her contribution during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She will be the interior minister of the country. Maya Fernadez has been appointed as the defence minister of Chile, it is to be noted that Fernandez is the granddaughter of former President Salvador Allende, who was usurped in the military coup of 1973.

In a bid to reform Chile’s economic model, Boric has appointed the former chief of Central Bank, Mario Marcel as finance minister. The appointment is being viewed as a centrist shift from the President-elect.

A third of the new cabinet consists of independent candidates, Boric has also roped in members from the opposition, who were against him during the initial phase of the elections. It is to be noted that the Chilean Parliament is divided into Left and Right, and the new government will require the support from other parties to pass the laws.

According to a report by DW news, the President said that the Cabinet will focus on managing the COVID-19 pandemic, encouraging economic growth along with social inclusion, and ensuring that Chile adopts a new constitution. It is to be noted that the country’s current constitution was adopted in 1980 under the former dictator General Augusto Pinochet.