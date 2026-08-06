Chilkalguda police recover stolen bike in 90 minutes

The bike bearing the registration number TS10EB4088 driven by a drunk person, was apprehended at the Mehdipatnam junction.

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Hyderabad police recover stolen bike within 90 minutes, as shown in the image.
Hyderabad traffic police recover a stolen bike

Hyderabad: A stolen bike was recovered within 90 minutes on Tuesday, August 4, after the Hyderabad Traffic Police coordinated with the Chilkalguda Police.

After receiving information about the theft, the traffic police immediately alerted the Chilkalguda Inspector. Two suspects were detained along with the stolen bike, and the teams coordinated until the crime team took over.

The recovered bike, along with the accused, was handed over to the Chilkalguda Police for further investigation.

Subhan Bakery

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the vehicle was recovered within 90 minutes of the theft.

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