Chilkalguda police recover stolen bike in 90 minutes

Hyderabad: A stolen bike was recovered within 90 minutes on Tuesday, August 4, after the Hyderabad Traffic Police coordinated with the Chilkalguda Police.

After receiving information about the theft, the traffic police immediately alerted the Chilkalguda Inspector. Two suspects were detained along with the stolen bike, and the teams coordinated until the crime team took over.

The recovered bike, along with the accused, was handed over to the Chilkalguda Police for further investigation.

According to the Hyderabad Traffic Police, the vehicle was recovered within 90 minutes of the theft.