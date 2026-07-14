Chilli powder water used to fend off school vandals in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Tension prevailed in Thanisandra after a group of people allegedly barged into Samar International School at Narayanapura and vandalised the premises over a long-pending land dispute involving a madrasa.

According to the police, the miscreants allegedly attempted to force their way into the school by breaking window panes. Students and staff inside the campus reportedly threw water mixed with chilli powder to prevent them from entering, leading to chaotic scenes on the premises.

The dispute relates to a 10-gunta land parcel reportedly donated by Masi Ahmed to a madrasa in 1988. The school management claims that Khalid Mushrif later established the madrasa and subsequently developed a school and college on the adjoining five-acre property, which has been functioning for nearly four decades.

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Encroachment alleged

However, descendants of the original donor have alleged that only 10 guntas were donated and accused the management of illegally occupying the adjoining five acre. The ownership dispute is currently pending before the Karnataka High Court, which has directed both parties to maintain status quo.

Following the latest incident, school owner Khalid Mushrif lodged a complaint at Kothanur Police Station, alleging that a group led by Yaseen, Ameen, Akbar, Inayath, Sultan and Hemad Pasha trespassed into the campus on Tuesday, assaulted people and damaged school property.

Police have registered a first information report (FIR) and a counter-complaint has also been filed. Further investigation is underway.