NIA arrests two key accused in Praveen Nettaru murder case

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two key accused who had been absconding for nearly four years in the murder case of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, marking a significant breakthrough in one of Karnataka’s most high-profile murder investigations.

The arrested accused have been identified as Naushad (32), a resident of Poyyagudde in Padangady village of Belthangady taluk in Dakshina Kannada district, and Abdul Nazeer (41), a resident of Somwarpet taluk in Kodagu district. Both were among the prime accused in the case, and the NIA had announced a cash reward of ₹2 lakh each for information leading to their arrest.

According to NIA sources, Naushad had been living under a fake identity to evade arrest. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, officials tracked him down and arrested him from Hosur near Bengaluru. Abdul Nazeer, who had been hiding in Kochi, Kerala, was apprehended during a separate coordinated operation by the agency.

Also Read Legendary singer S Janaki cremated with full state honours

The arrests are the culmination of an extensive intelligence-led operation carried out by the NIA over several months. Investigators had reportedly intensified surveillance after receiving credible information about Naushad’s movements. A special NIA team from Bengaluru had camped in various parts of Belthangady taluk for nearly a week, gathering intelligence and monitoring local contacts before executing the operation.

Praveen Nettaru, a BJP Yuva Morcha leader from Nettaru village near Bellare in Sullia taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, was hacked to death with sharp weapons on July 26, 2022. The brutal murder triggered widespread outrage across Karnataka and sparked political controversy. Owing to the gravity of the case, the investigation was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency.

During the course of the investigation, the NIA filed chargesheets against several individuals allegedly linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI). The agency identified a total of 28 accused in the conspiracy and execution of the murder.

With the arrest of Naushad and Abdul Nazeer, the number of accused apprehended in the case has risen to 23. Several other accused are still absconding, and the NIA has continued its search operations to trace and arrest them.

Officials are expected to produce the two accused before a special court and seek their custodial interrogation. Investigators believe the questioning could reveal crucial details about the murder conspiracy, the network that allegedly sheltered the accused during their years on the run, and the involvement of other individuals connected to the case.

The latest arrests are being viewed as a major milestone in the NIA’s investigation, with officials expressing confidence that the remaining absconding accused will also be brought to justice in the coming months. The agency has reiterated its commitment to completing the investigation and ensuring that all those involved in the murder face legal action.