China activates emergency response to flooding in 13 regions

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th August 2023 9:07 pm IST
China activates emergency response to flooding in 13 regions
China Floods

Beijing: China’s Ministry of Water Resources on Friday activated a level-IV emergency response to flooding in 13 provincial-level regions.

The regions are Jiangsu, Anhui, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Chongqing, Sichuan, Guizhou, Yunnan, Tibet, Shaanxi and Gansu, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying

Also Read
China has occupied thousands of kms of Indian land: Rahul Gandhi in Kargil

From Friday to Sunday, heavy rain will sharply increase water levels in rivers including parts of the Yangtze and Huaihe river,s the Ministry said, adding that some small and medium-sized rivers in affected areas may see floods exceeding warning levels.

MS Education Academy

It urged relevant water conservancy departments to closely monitor rain situations and strengthen early warning, with focus on ensuring the safety of reservoirs and the prevention of mountain torrents and floods in small and medium-sized rivers.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 25th August 2023 9:07 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button