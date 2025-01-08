China expresses gratitude for condolences after 6.8 magnitude Tibet earthquake

Beijing: China on Wednesday expressed “sincere appreciation” to India and other countries for their condolences in wake of the 126 deaths due to a 6.8 magnitude quake in southern Tibet.

The 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri county in Xizang on Tuesday, leaving 126 dead and 188 others injured with rescue efforts ongoing on Wednesday.

“Since the earthquake, many countries and international organisations have extended condolences to China in various ways,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun noted at a daily press briefing here.

“We express sincere appreciation for that,” Guo said, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

As of 11 am Wednesday, the Chinese side had received messages of condolence from leaders of 22 countries, namely Russia, Pakistan, Nepal, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Maldives, Japan, Cuba, Venezuela, Serbia, Belarus, Spain, Italy, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Oman, Grenada, El Salvador, and Uzbekistan.

Foreign ministries of countries including India, Brazil, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Turkiye, Bahrain and Iran, as well as UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Secretary-General of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Nurlan Yermekbayev, and President of the Central American Parliament Carlos Hernandez also sent the condolence messages.

Earlier on Tuesday, India expressed condolences on the deaths and destruction caused by a devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

“Government and people of India express condolences on the tragic loss of life and property caused by the devastating earthquake in the Tibet Autonomous Region,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families,” he said.

Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong or political head of Tibet’s Dharamshala-based government-in-exile also offered prayers to all those affected by the earthquake.

“The Central Tibetan Administration deeply mourns the (victims of the) devastating 6.8 magnitude earthquake that struck the Dingri region and surrounding areas in Tibet this morning,” Tsering said on X.

The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), along with Tibetans around the world, extends their heartfelt condolences and prayers to all those affected by this tragedy, he said.

Dharmasala-based Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, too expressed profound sadness over the loss of lives in the devastating earthquake. “I offer my prayers for those who have lost their lives and extend my wishes for a swift recovery to all who have been injured,” he said in a message on Tuesday.