Monday saw no new deaths from COVID-19, with the total death toll at 5,226.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 4th October 2022 10:08 am IST
China reports 250 new local COVID-19 cases
A medical worker in a protective suit collects a swab sample from a resident for nucleic acid testing during a mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a residential compound in Jiaozuo, Henan province, China March 23, 2022. China Daily via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. CHINA OUT. - RC2B8T9W4NGB

Beijing: The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 250 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 151 in Inner Mongolia and 27 in Guangdong, according to the National Health Commission’s report.

A total of 626 local asymptomatic carriers were newly identified on Tuesday.

A total of 266 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals after recovery to 243,151.

