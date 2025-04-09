China slaps 84 percent retaliatory tariffs on US, trade tensions escalates

The retaliatory tariffs will apply from April 10 on all US goods.

The image shows US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in file photo
US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping (File Photo)

China has slapped back an 84 percent retaliatory tariff on the United States, the country’s Office of the Tariff Commission of the State Council announced on Wednesday, April 9.

The retaliatory tariffs will apply from April 10 on all US goods. The development comes in the wake of the latest US tariff increase on Chinese goods, raising total levies to over 100 percent, effective today.

Soon after coming to power in January this year, the Trump administration unveiled a sweeping new tariff policy, warning other countries against retaliation. While some nations, like Japan, have shown a willingness to negotiate, China has adopted a more hardline stance.

Following China’s initial response to the April 2 tariff rollout, Trump announced an additional 50 percent hike, raising the total import tax on Chinese goods to 104 percent.”

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited.)
 

