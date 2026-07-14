China’s exports surge 27 per cent from year earlier

Hong Kong: China’s exports accelerated in June, jumping 27 per cent from a year earlier, driven by strong demand due to the boom in artificial intelligence, the customs agency said Tuesday, July 14.

The increase in exports in June was much better than economists had expected. Exports rose 19.4 per cent year-on-year in May.

Imports in June surged 36 per cent, stronger than May’s 27.4 per cent year-on-year growth.

China’s exports of vehicles, especially EVs, and other tech-related products have boomed as rapid adoption of AI increases the need for semiconductors and other electronic equipment.

The strength in export manufacturing has helped to offset weakness in domestic spending and investment.

“While growth is likely to continue, it is increasingly fragile,” said Wei Li, Head of Multi-Asset Investments at BNP Paribas Securities (China). Robust shipments in autos and AI-related items will remain dependent on global demand and regulatory barriers, he said.

Policymakers including those in the US and in Europe have warned of elevated trade deficits against China. In order to bypass trade barriers such as higher tariffs, China has been localising production in regions like Europe, Li said. China has also been exporting more to Southeast Asia, Latin America and Africa.

China is set to announce its April-June quarter economic growth data on Wednesday. Chinese leaders in March set an annual economic growth target of 4.5 per cent to 5 per cent, slightly lower than the 5 per cent growth in 2025.

Last week, the International Monetary Fund raised China’s annual growth forecast by 0.2 percentage point to 4.6 per cent. But it said it expects China’s economy to expand just 4.1 per cent in 2027.

Chinese leaders have sought to boost consumer spending through various initiatives, including trade-in subsidies for autos and home appliances. But many ordinary Chinese have been feeling the pressure from a slowing economy and avoiding big-ticket purchases.