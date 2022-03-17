Chinese FM to be special guest at OIC meet hosted by Pak

Islamabad: Pakistan has invited Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to attend the upcoming conference of Foreign Ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Islamabad as a “guest of honour”, a rare move to accord this opportunity to a top diplomat from a non-OIC country, The Express Tribune reported.

Wang will address the conference scheduled for March 22 and 23 as a special guest.

At least 48 Foreign Ministers from the 57-nation OIC have so far confirmed their participation.

This is the second OIC meeting being hosted by Pakistan in three months.

In December 2021, Pakistan also hosted an extraordinary session of the OIC on Afghanistan, the report said.

Meanwhile, sources said that Wang, apart from attending the OIC conference, would also attend the Pakistan Day Parade to witness the performance of recently-inducted Chinese fighter jets J-10C into the Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Pakistan is the first country to get the J-10C fighter jets from China, The Express Tribune reported.

The Chinese Minister will also meet the country’s civil and military leadership to review the bilateral ties as well as discuss regional and international issues.

Progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects would also be reviewed during his visit, The Express Tribune added.