Chinese man finds gold worth Rs 1.65 lakh in duck’s stomach

A man in Central China found gold particles worth Rs 1.65 lakh inside a duck’s stomach in Hunan province in February 2026.

The man identified as Liu found gold particles in the duck while preparing weighing around 10 grams. Liu’s father viewed this as a sign of good luck. “The ducks, raised free-range near a river once known for gold mining, likely swallowed mud containing gold particles,” Liu told South China Morning Post.

Liu also said that such discoveries are common in the region.

Also Read Humble idli cooks up spicy storm on the internet

In most cases, gold remains undigested and could cause trouble if it is impure. However, authorities from the Natural Resources Bureau of Longhui County told Jiupai News that a professional investigation would be necessary to confirm whether these particles are actually gold.

Officials also said that such a discovery is possible in this area. They said that last year, villagers found more than 10 grams of gold while washing sand in the same river.

The Chenshui River in China flows from north to south and was once famous for its gold deposits in the area. From the 1970s to the 1990s, the river led to a boom in local gold prospecting.

The government eventually banned private gold mining activities.

As per Chinese law, all underground resources such as minerals are considered state property. Officials told The Paper that determining the ownership of the gold found in the duck’s stomach will not be easy.

This unique phenomenon also reminds some of an ancient tradition dating back to the Tang Dynasty, which lasted from 618 to 907. During that period, some farmers used to collect gold particles from the droppings of ducks and geese that had swallowed gold-rich soil.