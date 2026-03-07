Humble idli cooks up spicy storm on the internet

Some loved the concept and felt their respective state's high court should follow the same with a local flavour.

Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th March 2026 5:42 pm IST
Traditional Kerala idlis served with chutney, postponed event due to Ramzan celebrations.
What can a tiny, humble yet healthy idli do? Quite a lot, it turns out. A decision by the Kerala High Court Advocates Association to postpone an idli-eating contest for its Muslim members fasting during Ramzan has set the internet buzzing.

The association issued a notice informing that the contest scheduled on March 12 at the High Court atrium in Kochi, as part of its annual sports meet, has been postponed to March 24, following requests by several fasting Muslims.

Now, the harmless-looking idli has caused a stir in the online world, cooking up an intense discussion. While some welcomed the move, reflecting Kerala’s unbothered communal brotherhood, others sprinkled the conversation with religious hate.

“What nonsense! What a bunch of liars. There is no “fast” in Ramzan. Muslims eat in the morning and then again in the evening. That’s not a fast. That’s just skipping lunch. Shameless Muslim appeasement,” said one user.

“This may sound funny but needs to be taken very seriously to understand how gradually things are changing at all levels to appease and more importantly control events and happenings. Every such step is a step towards total control. Unless we wake up and push back strongly, we will regret,” said another.

And then there were some who loved the concept and felt other High Courts should follow the same with a local flavour. “Patna could host a litti chokha contest, Delhi chole bhature, and Bombay High Court advocates should have a vada pav eating competition,” said one user.

