Chinese satellite images helped Iran target a US base: Report

Iran obtained high-resolution satellite images of a US military base in Jordan before launching a deadly missile attack there in July, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials.

The images were reportedly acquired from Chinese sources ahead of the July 17 strike on Muwaffaq Salti Air Base. American officials said the information helped Tehran determine where to direct its missiles and assess the outcome of the attack.

Three US soldiers were killed and four others wounded when Iranian ballistic missiles struck the base, including an area where American personnel were staying. The facility, located in northeastern Jordan, also supports US aircraft operations.

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The officials did not identify the Chinese companies involved and stressed that the findings do not establish that the Chinese government was directly involved in the attack.

The reported intelligence link has nevertheless intensified concerns in Washington over Iran’s access to commercial satellite data. US officials fear that improved access to detailed imagery could help Tehran gather information on American military positions across the region.

Those concerns also extend to US naval forces. American officials are examining whether Chinese technology could give Iran greater ability to track ships and other mobile military assets in the Middle East.

Washington has previously targeted Chinese companies over alleged satellite-related support for Iran. The Trump administration sanctioned MizarVision, Earth Eye and Chang Guang in May, accusing them of activities that could provide Tehran with imagery useful for military targeting.

Beijing has rejected the allegations. Chinese officials reportedly asked Washington to provide evidence and denied that Chinese companies had assisted Iran in connection with the Jordan strike.

The report comes ahead of a planned September 24 meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding a sensitive security issue to the agenda as Washington seeks to manage tensions with Beijing.