Chinmaya Mission to celebrate Amrit Mahotsav at NTR stadium on Jan 24, 25

Hyderabad: Chinmaya Mission will celebrate its Amrit Mahotsav, marking 75 years of spiritual, educational, and social service, with a special two-day programme at NTR Stadium here on January 24 and 25.

The celebrations will bring together devotees, students, youth, and members of the general public to honour the life and vision of Swami Chinmayananda and the global work of Chinmaya Mission. A key highlight of the event will be mass chanting of the Bhagavad Gita by 50,000 participants, according to a press release.

As part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, January 24 will feature the inauguration of thematic stalls showcasing Chinmaya Mission’s activities and a virtual reality journey into the life and vision of Chinmayananda.

On January 25, the 15th chapter of the Bhagavad Gita will be chanted in unison, said Swami Sarveshananda, Swami In-Charge of Chinmaya Mission, and Harish Kumar, President of Chinmaya Mission, Greater Hyderabad.

A special highlight of the programme will be Gita chanting by visually challenged participants, reflecting the mission’s inclusive ethos.

The event will also witness the unveiling of ‘Gita Panchamrit’, envisioned by Pujya Swami Tejomayanandaji, they said.

Chinmayananda (1916-1993), the founder of Chinmaya Mission, dedicated his life to bringing the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and the Upanishads to the common person, the release added.