Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun unite in grief, video goes viral

Hyderabad: The Allu and Mega families are in deep sorrow after the death of Allu Kanakaratnamma, wife of late actor Allu Ramalingaiah. She was the mother of producer Allu Aravind and grandmother of actor Allu Arjun. Kanakaratnamma, aged 94, passed away on Saturday early morning due to old age health problems. Family members said she died at 1:45 a.m.

Family Gathering

Ram Charan came from Mysuru, and Allu Arjun traveled from Mumbai to be with the family. Chiranjeevi has been at the residence since morning, looking after all the arrangements. Pawan Kalyan and Nagababu are in Visakhapatnam for a public meeting and will come to Hyderabad tomorrow to meet the family and offer condolences.

An emotional scene was seen when Chiranjeevi and Allu Arjun carried Kanakaratnamma’s bier together. The video of this moment went viral on social media. Ram Charan was also standing beside them, helping with the arrangements.

Condolences from Fans and Stars

Many celebrities have already visited the family home and more are expected at the Kokapet funeral. Large crowds of fans gathered outside Allu Arjun’s residence to pay their respects. Social media is filled with condolence messages. Earlier in the day, Chiranjeevi shared an emotional post remembering his mother-in-law.