Chiranjeevi and Naveen Polishetty’s blockbusters stream tonight: Watch on OTT

Hyderabad: This Sankranthi season, two Telugu films became big hits at the box office: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Anaganaga Oka Raju. Now, both films are making their OTT debut, giving viewers a chance to watch these blockbuster hits at home.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara, will stream on Zee5 starting February 11. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this film mixes action, comedy, and family drama.

It tells the story of Prasad, a national security officer who reunites with his family after a long separation. The film also features Venkatesh in a cameo role. This film was a big success, grossing over 350 crore in theaters.

Anaganaga Oka Raju

Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary, will be available on Netflix from February 11. Directed by Maari, it is a rural comedy that balances humor with emotional moments.

The film earned more than 85 crore at the box office and became a major hit. It will be available in five languages on Netflix.

Double Fun for Viewers

Both films were successful in theaters and are now a treat for OTT viewers. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is the top hit of Sankranthi, and Anaganaga Oka Raju is the second biggest hit. You can now enjoy these films from the comfort of your home, with Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu streaming on Zee5 and Anaganaga Oka Raju on Netflix.