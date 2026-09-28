Chiranjeevi enters Netflix space, to earn more than his film fee

Hyderabad: From films to web series and celebrity chat shows, OTT platforms have increasingly become a major space for Indian stars to connect with audiences beyond the big screen. Several leading actors have already made their digital debuts, and now, it looks like Telugu cinema’s Megastar Chiranjeevi could be the latest big name to join the list.

Chiranjeevi is reportedly set to headline a celebrity talk show for Netflix, marking his much-awaited entry into the digital space. According to industry buzz, discussions have been underway for some time and the deal has now been finalised. An official announcement is expected to be made soon.

The project is said to be a celebrity-oriented talk show featuring Chiranjeevi as the host. If confirmed, it will mark a major collaboration between the Telugu superstar and the global streaming giant, potentially taking him to a much wider international audience.

Chiranjeevi’s Netflix remuneration

Chiranjeevi is among the highest-paid stars in Telugu cinema, with his remuneration reportedly estimated at around Rs 70 crore to Rs 75 crore per film. Given the scale of the Netflix project, industry circles are now speculating that his remuneration for the talk show could be significantly higher than his usual film fee.

However, the exact amount being paid to Chiranjeevi has not been officially revealed yet.

The Megastar has been exploring opportunities in the digital space for some time, and a Netflix talk show could mark an interesting new chapter in his career.

His upcoming films

Meanwhile, on the work front, Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Kaka, directed by Bobby Kolli. The film is backed by KVN Productions and is expected to hit screens during Sankranthi 2027.

He has also completed shooting for Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta and produced by UV Creations. The film is expected to release soon, with its official release plan awaited.